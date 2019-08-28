As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Portland Investment Counsel Lifted Holding; Swiss National Bank Decreased Stake in Antero Res (AR) as Valuation Declined

Portland Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1245.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc bought 99,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 106,999 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, up from 7,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 441,325 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 20/03/2018 – Economy & Business: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline -sources – SAO PAULO, March 20 (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Brookfield Residential Properties’ Prpsd Sr Nts ‘B+’; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, Wl; 18/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 237,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 421,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 658,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $930.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 7.50% or $0.2101 during the last trading session, reaching $3.0101. About 3.35M shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 539,689 shares stake. Raymond James Assoc accumulated 16,475 shares or 0% of the stock. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 6,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 256,332 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv accumulated 0.01% or 12,125 shares. 2,000 are held by Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited. American Assets Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Barclays Public Lc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1.01 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 17,731 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 477,634 shares. Bluemountain Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 63,053 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Llc reported 141,287 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 8.45 million shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 sales for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr also bought $128,835 worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) on Thursday, March 14. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. Hardesty Benjamin A. bought $6,900 worth of stock. 16.09M shares valued at $99.30 million were sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 3,200 shares to 59,500 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT).

