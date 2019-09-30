As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Omers Administration Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.53 Million; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) by $939,474

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 42.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 8,241 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 11,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, down from 19,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 282,621 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 13/04/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON APRIL 2, CO SENT COMPUTERSHARE, AS RIGHTS AGENT UNDER GLUCAGON CVR AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 323,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 9.58 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $463.84 million, down from 9.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.95. About 2.67 million shares traded or 73.72% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 15/04/2018 – IFN SAYS MET W/ BROOKFIELD AND IT HAS NO TAKEOVER INTENTION; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall

Since May 14, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.50 million activity. Aryeh Jason bought $109,510 worth of stock. $43,091 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Korenberg Matthew E on Tuesday, September 3. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 was made by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. The insider Patel Sunil bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980.

Analysts await Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 70.37% or $0.95 from last year’s $1.35 per share. LGND’s profit will be $7.63 million for 61.84 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.44% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LGND shares while 116 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 23.29 million shares or 2.32% less from 23.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 3,500 shares stake. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 45,542 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 57,302 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma stated it has 23,966 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has 1,418 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 20 shares. Moreover, Century Cos Inc has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 4,106 shares or 0.04% of the stock. California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Stifel Fincl reported 109,675 shares. First Light Asset Limited Liability Company holds 1.56% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 98,649 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company has 11,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 363 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

