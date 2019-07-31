As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Moon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake; As Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) Share Price Rose, Holder Brown Advisory Securities Trimmed Its Stake

Brown Advisory Securities Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D (BFAM) by 65.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Securities Llc sold 5,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,084 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 8,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Securities Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Fam Sol In D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $154.13. About 297,842 shares traded or 38.70% up from the average. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 33.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Bright Horizons; 23/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Named a Winner of the Colorado 2018 Top Workplaces Award by Denver Post; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 EPS $2.53-EPS $2.56; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q EPS 62c; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 510 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,876 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27B, down from 113,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 728,602 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT – WILL ENTER INTO AUTOMATIC PURCHASE PLAN ON OR ABOUT WEEK OF JUNE 25 IN RELATION TO NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID; 08/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Announces New $675 Million North American Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 30/05/2018 – J. CREW RELOCATING HEADQUARTERS TO MANHATTAN’S BROOKFIELD PLACE; 15/03/2018 – Brookfield Global Infrastructure Securities Income Fund Announces Quarterly Distribution; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 24,440 shares to 105,886 shares, valued at $3.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.81 per share. BFAM’s profit will be $53.44M for 41.88 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.48% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Securities Llc, which manages about $869.60 million and $425.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,426 shares to 93,580 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

