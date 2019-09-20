As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Mcdonald Capital Investors Lowered Its Stake by $988,880; Federated Investors Has Lowered Pbf Energy (PBF) Stake as Valuation Declined

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 18,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 511,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.00 million, down from 529,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.78. About 257,817 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 21,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.47 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 236,486 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 17/04/2018 – STARWOOD, BROOKFIELD, SUNSTONE ARE ALSO SAID TO CONSIDER BIDS; 16/03/2018 – Report on Business: Brookfield submits new takeover offer for U.S. mall owner GGP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Mngmt & Inc stated it has 0.34% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Hudock Capital Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Foster And Motley reported 23,473 shares. Kbc Group Nv has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 16,393 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 14,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 5,774 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 603,851 shares. 178,400 are held by Renaissance Tech Limited. Cap Growth Lp holds 0.86% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 390,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 156,746 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 72,303 shares stake. Shelton Capital Management holds 7,881 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Credit Cap Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.6% or 15,000 shares.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.32 million for 7.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

