As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Greystone Managed Investments Lowered Its Holding by $8.31 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Valuation Rose, Toron Capital Markets Has Trimmed Position

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 180,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 925,869 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.15 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.30; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech; 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RELIANCE COMMUNICATIONS RLCM.NS SAYS BANKRUPTCY APPEALS COURT ALLOWS CO TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO AND BROOKFIELD; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 208,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 469,072 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.21M, down from 677,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 3.09M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 26/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.925 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks I’ll Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on June 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Makes a Big Bet to Broaden Its Rail Business – The Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Asset Management (TSX:BAM.A): Buy This Stock Now! – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,879 shares to 68,088 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 108,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 24.59 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.