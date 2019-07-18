As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Ci Investments Has Decreased by $2.81 Million Its Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Increased Its Transcanada (TRP) Stake by $60.66 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 61,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 8.79M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410.27 million, down from 8.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.69. About 695,073 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope, Topping Rival; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$2.57/Share; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 11/04/2018 – GGP Shareholders File Lawsuit to Block Brookfield Merger; 08/05/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.04; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.44. About 482,748 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 9.00% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 09/04/2018 – CORRECT: TRANSCANADA SAYS ENERGY DISRUPTION TO SHIFT SPENDING; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS KEYSTONE XL CAPACITY AVAILABLE FOR LONG-TERM CONTRACTS NEARLY FULLY UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXEC SAYS COMPANY CONSIDERING JV PARTNERS FOR COASTAL GASLINK PIPELINE PROJECT -CONFERENCE CALL; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Encompasses Jan 1, 2018-Dec 31, 2019; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – Petronas says involved in TransCanada’s proposal to build North Montney Mainline Extension; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal on Climate Change Reporting in TransCanada Corporation; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B

