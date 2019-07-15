As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Bruni J V & Company Increased Its Stake; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Raised Its Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by $413,871 as Share Price Rose

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $0.165 during the last trading session, reaching $3.195. About 1.69M shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POINT; 02/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT IS SAID TO DEFEAT ACTIVIST CATION IN PROXY VOTE; 25/04/2018 – Cation Capital Urges Crescent Point Shareholders to Vote for Decisive Change: Vote for ALL FOUR of Cation’s Highly Qualified Nominees on the BLUE Proxy or BLUE VIF; 20/04/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Supports Cation Capital’s Call for Change at Crescent Point Energy; 16/04/2018 – QingKe (QK365.com) Announced the Series C Equity Financing Led by A Fund Managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and consumer sector focused PE firm Crescent Point; 15/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Confirms May 2018 Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ISS BACKS CATION’S CRESCENT POINT BOARD NOMINEES HOWE, PINDER; 09/04/2018 – Crescent Point Investor Nominates Directors Amid Push for Change; 18/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP CPG.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$12.5 FROM C$11.5; 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 20,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.97 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.1. About 826,327 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Attracts Rival $3.28 Bln Bid From Brookfield; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 17/05/2018 – BNN: Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Stash These 2 Trusted Dividend Stocks in Your RRSP – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 02, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Should Careful Investors Add This Asset Manager to a Stock Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You Better Than Coca-Cola Does – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Asset Management declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Growth Brands: A Bet On The Future Of Retail Cannabis And CBD – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold CPG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 168.11 million shares or 14.87% less from 197.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) for 1.34 million shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1.14 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 30,739 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 2.75 million shares. 84,700 were reported by Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Com. Penbrook Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Credit Suisse Ag owns 823,152 shares. Osmium Prns Lc reported 0.21% stake. Mackenzie accumulated 827,762 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) or 397,135 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 12,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Amp Limited holds 0% or 75,700 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 4.82 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG). Renaissance Technology reported 0% of its portfolio in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).