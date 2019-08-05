As Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Stock Rose, Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered Holding by $2.52 Million; Heathbridge Capital Management LTD Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Boosted as Market Valuation Declined

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd bought 9,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 528,450 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.25 million, up from 519,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 3.82M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: It’s All About 5G, Says Moffett-Nathanson — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 54,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.06 million, down from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 285,266 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 29/03/2018 – Soundvest Capital Management to Wind Up Soundvest Equity Fund, Formerly Brookfield Soundvest Equity Fund; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q FFO $1.16/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield Residential Introduces New Savannah Neighborhood, Coming Soon to Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 30/05/2018 – India’s RCom plans $2.68 bln asset sale to Jio, Brookfield in next few weeks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley invested in 1.66% or 194,513 shares. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 24,770 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 120.40M shares. Dean Invest Associates Limited Company stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 814,948 shares. Moreover, Lynch Associate In has 0.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Alpine Woods Lc accumulated 5,097 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 1.22% or 70,913 shares. 15,131 are held by Dumont Blake Limited Liability Corp. Lockheed Martin Invest Management stated it has 0.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sarasin & Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 14,560 shares. 49,333 were accumulated by Hengehold Mgmt Limited Co. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 59,296 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd accumulated 5,710 shares. Windward Capital Mgmt Ca stated it has 43,756 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.