As Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Share Price Rose, Madison Investment Holdings Lifted Position by $1.82 Million; Geode Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cerner (CERN) by $9.83 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 39,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.38M, up from 2.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 922,071 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Brookfield Real Estate Financial Partners Rnkng; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call and Webcast; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT, OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 172,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.58 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261.31 million, down from 4.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.53. About 1.45M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 16/05/2018 – Crisp Regional Health, Inc. Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 06/03/2018 – Centrus Health and Cerner Collaborate to Deliver Value-Based and Innovative Population Health Care in Kansas City

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. CERN’s profit will be $188.74M for 32.13 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 55,720 shares to 689,340 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 44,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,537 shares, and has risen its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Gru stated it has 776,439 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council owns 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 27,694 shares. Moreover, Primecap Management Com Ca has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 19,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 2,610 shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Martin & Communication Inc Tn holds 1.21% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 70,402 shares. Conning owns 13,337 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc National Bank Usa reported 0.11% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Generation Inv Llp has 3.30 million shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Services Corp holds 0% or 26 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.16% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Lc holds 249,775 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Altfest L J reported 5,637 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 0.06% or 82,263 shares. 72,017 were reported by Fund Sa.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 45,500 shares to 728,550 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 810,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 474,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).