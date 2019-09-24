As Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, River Road Asset Management Raised Stake; As Arista Networks (Call) (ANET) Valuation Declined, Royal Bank Of Canada Trimmed by $1.95 Million Its Position

Royal Bank Of Canada decreased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (Call) (ANET) by 96.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Canada sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78,000, down from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Canada who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $237.4. About 398,412 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS 1Q REV. $472.5M, EST. $461.7M; 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Arista Introduces Cognitive Cloud Networking for the Campus; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/03/2018 – Arista Networks Access Event Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 26; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management In (BAM) by 64.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 502,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.16M, up from 777,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.78. About 1.61M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield to Pick Up 25% Stake in European Money Manager; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 21/05/2018 – Australia’s Healthscope denies access to Brookfield, BGH Capital; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26 billion and $5.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 25,431 shares to 481,700 shares, valued at $23.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 79,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Analysts await Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 18.58% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.83 per share. ANET’s profit will be $166.31 million for 27.35 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by Arista Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.36% negative EPS growth.

