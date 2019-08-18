As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Valuation Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding by $7.01 Million; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Rothschild Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $603,432

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.58M, up from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 17/05/2018 – Kushners, Brookfield Said Near Deal on Troubled 666 Fifth Avenue; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 399,448 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 387,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $55.02. About 4.34 million shares traded or 3.40% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,683 shares to 841,909 shares, valued at $87.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 32,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,743 shares, and cut its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 95,065 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 1.74M shares. The United Kingdom-based Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Sumitomo Life invested in 0.08% or 12,075 shares. Toth Advisory Corporation holds 0.47% or 39,103 shares in its portfolio. Lifeplan Financial Grp invested 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Group invested 1.82% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Corporation holds 344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs New York stated it has 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Personal Cap Corp reported 39,137 shares. Amica Retiree Med reported 0.23% stake. Hl Financial Ltd Co invested 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 1.12M shares. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 4,000 shares.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (NYSE:BAH) by 149,049 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $62.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Fire Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 14,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,113 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS).