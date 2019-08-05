As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Shares Rose, Burgundy Asset Management LTD Lifted Position by $7.01 Million; Freshford Capital Management Decreased Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Position by $7.27 Million

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 152,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 3.04 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.58M, up from 2.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.69M shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management More Than Doubles Sales — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Oneok Inc; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield and GLP Establish Partnership to Pursue Rooftop Solar Opportunities in China; 28/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Is Serving as a Wake-Up Call for Malls; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc analyzed 181,635 shares as the company's stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.17M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.74. About 625,611 shares traded. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has declined 38.82% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire" on June 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Brookfield Asset Management Reports Record 2018 Net Income and FFO – GlobeNewswire" published on February 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire" on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: "Brookfield Business Partners Completes Acquisition of Ouro Verde – GlobeNewswire" published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "This Renewable Energy Stock Adds Some Power to Its Dividend Growth Engine – Motley Fool" with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85 billion and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 551,352 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $102.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 67,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 607,204 shares, and cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc..

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Shutterfly, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SSFN, DATA, and SFLY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations – GlobeNewswire" published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "SHUTTERFLY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Buyout – Yahoo Finance" on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Shutterfly (SFLY) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Down 10% – Nasdaq" published on October 31, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Are Insiders Selling Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: May 06, 2019.