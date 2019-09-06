As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Lowered Its Holding; As Zillow Group (Z) Market Valuation Rose, Slate Path Capital LP Has Lifted by $3.37 Million Its Position

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 19,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 734,861 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 753,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 1.07 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 13/05/2018 – Brookfield Offers $3.3 Billion for Healthscope (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD; 07/05/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Neighborhood Debuts at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Plans to Invest $200 Million to $300 Million in Real-Estate Tech

Slate Path Capital Lp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 115.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Slate Path Capital Lp bought 99,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 185,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 86,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Slate Path Capital Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 1.10 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 22/03/2018 – FTC: Commission Letter To Commenter Zillow; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 10/05/2018 – Aaron Terrazas, senior economist at Zillow, blames rising housing costs and relatively lackluster wages; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Zillow Group, Inc. Class C (Z), TPI Composites, Inc. (TPIC), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Zillow Group CEO Spencer Rascoff about the company’s recently announced move into flipping homes

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackberry Ltd Com (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 136,274 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $35.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW) by 38,552 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.