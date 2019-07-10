As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Reilly Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 2.31 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Exxon, Qatar In Talks On U.S. Shale Deal – WSJ, Citing; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Start Up 25 Upstream Projects Worldwide; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 19,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,861 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28M, down from 753,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.01. About 283,690 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Net $857M; 20/03/2018 – Brookfield To Pick Up 25% Stake in LCM Partners Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.5% Position in RLJ Lodging; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) accumulated 42,963 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Tn has invested 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). United Fire Gp invested in 1.2% or 40,000 shares. Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd owns 30,532 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Goelzer Inv Inc invested in 233,239 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Foster Dykema Cabot And Co Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,303 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 19,563 shares in its portfolio. Summit Fincl Wealth Llc invested in 48,237 shares. Horizon Ltd Liability Company has 49,826 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 1% or 94,984 shares in its portfolio. Wharton Business Group Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Gagnon Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 15,897 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc reported 102,822 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% or 39,751 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Bankshares Na, a Texas-based fund reported 208,272 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.65 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

