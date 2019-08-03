As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Market Value Rose, Holder St James Investment Company Has Lowered Its Stake by $2.30 Million; Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lifted Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $24.23 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 49,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.59M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.68 million shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 27/03/2018 – Westinghouse Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy With Brookfield Takeover; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 15/04/2018 – INFIGEN: DISCUSSIONS W/ BROOKFIELD AFTER RECENT SHR PURCHAEE; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield Place Announces Summer 2018 Event Line Up; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 03/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS SAYS BROOKFIELD WILL ACQUIRE A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50M, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $78.17. About 760,768 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) by 52,320 shares to 122,695 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C V S Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 26,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 681,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield Infrastructure drops 3.3% after equity offering announced – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 RRSP Stocks to Own for Decades – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India’s Suzlon – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91B and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 571,000 shares to 998,392 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,419 shares, and cut its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW).

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy a best idea at Wedbush – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Tempur Sealy International (TPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wedbush Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy After Checks Indicate Good Start For Tempur Breeze – Benzinga” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Retailers Mixed as Tempur Sealy Wakes Up, Fossil Gets Buried – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 73,308 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Centerbridge Ptnrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.37 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 3,941 shares or 0% of the stock. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 10,198 shares. State Street owns 1.21M shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 410,417 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability has 21 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc owns 126,318 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 9,369 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Invesco reported 250,755 shares stake. Bessemer Inc reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings.