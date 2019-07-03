As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Lowered Holding; Holder Trust Company Of Toledo Na Has Increased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake

Trust Company Of Toledo Na increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Toledo Na bought 3,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,450 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 65,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Toledo Na who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $114.08. About 5.72M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G Deal for Merck KGaA Business Valuation Is About EUR3.4B; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 27/03/2018 – Zuul Named Winner in the Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 806,788 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus owns 33,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 10,600 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0% or 227,126 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Tech has invested 0.02% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). West Family Invests has invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Geode Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 2.20 million shares. Amer Grp Incorporated holds 119,245 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Prudential Inc owns 22,040 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 21,669 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 1.06 million shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Los Angeles Management & Equity Rech holds 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 256,124 shares.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $482,729 activity. BAIER LUCINDA M bought 7,500 shares worth $52,769. SEWARD JAMES R also bought $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. Johnson-Mills Rita bought $4,995 worth of stock. The insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 20,000 shares worth $138,990. 3,695 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $24,915 were bought by BROMLEY MARCUS E. The insider Warren Denise Wilder bought 5,000 shares worth $33,809.

