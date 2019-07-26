As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shares Declined, Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Constellation Brands (STZ) Share Price Rose, Peddock Capital Advisors Cut Position by $326,200

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.77. About 481,626 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Enters into Mutually-Beneficial Agreements with Ventas; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – In Theaters This Fall, Brookdale’s Hugely Popular “Celebrate Aging Film Festival”; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 07/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING SAYS ON MARCH 2, BOARD REDUCED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS CONSTITUTING BOARD TO 7 FROM 9 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/03/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING APPOINTS TERESA SPARKS INTERIM CFO

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 1,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,656 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 20,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.84. About 336,836 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 29/03/2018 – Corona maker Constellation Brands’s quarterly sales top estimates; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Quarterly Dividend by About 42%; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ.B); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Mngmt Limited Partnership De holds 656,817 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 59,693 shares stake. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership accumulated 48,083 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc owns 0.05% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 68,611 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Numerixs Inv Techs Inc reported 0.02% stake. Los Angeles And Equity reported 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Yakira Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.24% or 127,900 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital accumulated 14,592 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 682,500 shares. Regions Finance holds 0% or 1,000 shares. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Raymond James Associate holds 20,500 shares. 24,049 were reported by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

More important recent Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (TRWH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Activist investor says it’s ready to hold Brookdale board ‘accountable’ – bizjournals.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was released by: Twst.com and their article: “Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Call – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $52,769 was bought by BAIER LUCINDA M. On Tuesday, February 19 WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 5,000 shares. BUMSTEAD FRANK M had bought 10,000 shares worth $61,214 on Monday, June 3. BROMLEY MARCUS E bought 3,490 shares worth $24,915. Johnson-Mills Rita bought $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Thursday, February 28. SEWARD JAMES R also bought $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Tuesday, February 19.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cushman Wakefield Plc by 74,200 shares to 1.64M shares, valued at $29.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96M and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM) by 14,822 shares to 33,874 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Financial Select Sector Spd (XLF) by 20,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis has invested 0.28% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 400 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 17,472 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd holds 2.65% or 20,960 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 536,356 shares. Smith Graham Com Inv Advisors Lp holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 17,988 shares. Farmers Tru Communication owns 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,186 shares. Ally stated it has 0.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 2,257 shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 2,084 shares. 11,934 were accumulated by Laffer Investments. 12 are held by Enterprise Fincl Services. Coastline holds 13,320 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) reported 5,543 shares. The Ohio-based Johnson Counsel has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Penny Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Cannabis Bulls Should Consider HEXO Stock â€¦ Eventually – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Did Constellation Brands Smoke the CEO of Its Big Weed Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons Canopy Growth Doesn’t Deserve a Lofty Premium – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “TOKE Talk: Another Cannabis ETF Is Here – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.