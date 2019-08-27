As Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Share Value Rose, Land & Buildings Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.63 Million; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Shareholder Somerset Capital Management Llp Decreased Stake by $1.90 Million as Share Price Rose

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 3.80 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 844,215 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 15/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS REDUCED BKD, CLI, HLT, RESI, RLJ IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FORMER BROOKDALE CEO BILL SHERIFF TO REJOIN CO. AS CONSULTANT; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss/Shr $2.45; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q REV. $1.19B, EST. $1.16B; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Board of Directors and Shareholders

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 55,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.99 million, down from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 596,630 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.23 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30 million and $408.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 245,160 shares to 340,150 shares, valued at $42.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $118,915 activity. $4,995 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita. 5,000 shares were bought by Warren Denise Wilder, worth $32,786 on Monday, March 4. $61,214 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by BUMSTEAD FRANK M.