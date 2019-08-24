As Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (BR) Share Value Rose, Alta Capital Management Boosted Stake; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $28.69 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 3491.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 2.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 2.68M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.17 million, up from 74,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 10.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns (BR) by 53.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 152,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 436,821 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.29M, up from 284,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Fin’l Solutns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.71 million shares traded or 133.84% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – GuruFocus.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P.. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 91,700 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 35,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,384 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc owns 5.09M shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,360 shares. 3.20M are held by Prudential Fincl. 23,086 were reported by Cleararc Cap Incorporated. Markston Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sterling Management Limited Liability holds 0.36% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.06 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.82 million shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Tru invested in 0% or 963 shares. 962,200 are owned by Quantitative Management Ltd Llc. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp has 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management holds 0.29% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associates stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Boston Private Wealth Limited Company owns 11,435 shares. Lee Danner And Bass accumulated 1.15M shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,467 shares to 270,612 shares, valued at $63.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 286,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 554,227 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr accumulated 16,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Advisers holds 152,255 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Private Ocean Ltd Liability invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Essex Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Personal Financial has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pennsylvania-based Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Community Bank Na has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 55 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Limited owns 9,796 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Company reported 8,461 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Ltd has invested 0.13% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wendell David Associate invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.15% or 113,011 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communications invested in 9,307 shares or 0.01% of the stock.