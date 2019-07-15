As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Marsico Capital Management Increased Position; Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Holder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increased Its Holding

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51 million, up from 50,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 308,354 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $308.76. About 889,381 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 were reported by Monetta Financial Serv Incorporated. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership invested in 90 shares or 0% of the stock. First Long Island Ltd accumulated 84,033 shares. Coastline stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Citizens Financial Bank And Tru Company holds 0.15% or 4,975 shares. Ami Asset Management invested in 2.28% or 115,944 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) owns 1.4% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,351 shares. Td Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Montag A & Associates reported 40,192 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones has 7,342 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.19% or 476,426 shares. Palisade Management Limited Liability Com Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,250 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation reported 8,116 shares. Renaissance Group Lc reported 105,520 shares. Wright Invsts has 1,742 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Adobe Leveraging Magento And Marketo To Deliver Blockbuster Performance – Seeking Alpha” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Millicom International Cellula by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,650 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $96.39 million activity. 25,000 shares valued at $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay on Wednesday, January 30. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19M. Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. Shares for $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann. Rencher Bradley sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Thursday, January 31.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Broadridge to Acquire a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Broadridge: Growth With A Sound Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 107,627 shares to 492,202 shares, valued at $93.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen Nv by 18,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,728 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp New.