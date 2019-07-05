As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lifted Stake; Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Declined

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 83.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 10,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,922 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, up from 12,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $131.85. About 366,687 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 345,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.89M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.16. About 16,087 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 2.88% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LORL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Loral Space & Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LORL); 08/03/2018 Loral Space Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – TELESAT CANADA – FOR QTR ENDING MARCH 31, CO EXPECTS TO REPORT COMPARATIVE REVENUES OF $233 MLN TO $236 MLN VS REPORTED REVENUE OF $235 MLN LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM ORDERS AMOS 8 SATELLITE FROM SPACE SYSTEMS/LORAL; 26/03/2018 – SPACE COM TO PAY LORAL $112M FOR AMOS 8; DELIVERY IN 27 MONTHS; 16/04/2018 – Telesat Canada Announces Preliminary Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA¹ for the Quarter Ending March 31, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 4,726 shares. 2,805 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability. Glenmede Tru Communication Na holds 3,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associates holds 313,156 shares. Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.67% or 436,821 shares. Sun Life Finance Incorporated stated it has 196 shares. 967,917 were reported by Bahl And Gaynor. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 29,227 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 11,556 shares. Marsico Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 53,174 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Echo Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 124,592 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,853 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 10,398 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested in 153 shares. Westpac Bk Corp, Australia-based fund reported 68,668 shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 67,800 shares to 190,889 shares, valued at $10.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 52,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,484 shares, and cut its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

