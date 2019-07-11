As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Clarkston Capital Partners Has Lifted Position; Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shares Declined While Tealwood Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 21,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 649,285 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.32M, up from 628,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 373,681 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 1,761 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,543 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 12,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $173.3. About 89,208 shares traded or 54.58% up from the average. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 14.35% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ESGR News: 24/05/2018 – Hillhouse Capital Management, Ltd. Reports 9.75% Stake In Enstar Group; 24/05/2018 – HILLHOUSE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD REPORTS 9.75 PCT STAKE IN ENSTAR GROUP LTD AS OF MAY 14 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Enstar Group 1Q Loss $41.2M; 08/05/2018 – ENSTAR GROUP LTD – QTRLY RESULTS HAD NET UNREALIZED LOSSES OF $100.3 MLN ON FIXED MATURITIES INVESTMENTS; 08/05/2018 ENSTAR GROUP 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.12; 22/05/2018 – Enstar Group Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc, which manages about $381.25 million and $235.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivity Health Inc by 89,434 shares to 118,199 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16,212 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,218 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 7,171 shares to 362,915 shares, valued at $54.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 3,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,058 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

