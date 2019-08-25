As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stock Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Cut by $886,006 Its Position; L & S Advisors Lowered Merck & Co (MRK) Holding by $336,233

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 33,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, down from 42,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.74M shares traded or 138.11% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 152,780 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71M, down from 156,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 10.12 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – BASED ON RESULTS, AND AT RECOMMENDATION OF EDMC, PHASE 3 STUDY WILL BE STOPPED; 23/03/2018 – EISAI AND MERCK & CO. SAY LENVIMA APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR HCC; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocell; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Expects a Slight Percentage Decline in EBITDA Pre-Exceptionals in 2018; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace & White Inc Ny stated it has 25,159 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Alpha Windward Limited Company stated it has 5,010 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw owns 266,900 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 9,605 shares. Moreover, Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 241,989 shares. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Llc stated it has 21,880 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 14,079 shares. B And T Capital Dba Alpha Capital invested in 1.03% or 31,581 shares. 5,910 were reported by Evanson Asset Management Ltd. Endurance Wealth accumulated 8,534 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cornerstone Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 2.46% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Healthcor Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.26 million shares stake. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). James Investment Inc invested in 59,530 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) by 3,398 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 73,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets A Double Dose Of Positive News – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Merck Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch When Merck and Pfizer Report Early on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 305,790 were reported by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co. Heritage Wealth has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Shell Asset Mngmt Com owns 44,388 shares. Pitcairn Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,777 shares. Avalon Lc reported 2,220 shares. Hightower Lc accumulated 0.01% or 17,075 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co invested in 9,758 shares. Boothbay Fund Management has 19,147 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,900 shares. Jane Street Grp Lc stated it has 5,836 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Ltd Liability reported 1,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Security Trust Communication accumulated 55 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 96,507 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.07% or 287,464 shares. Moreover, Pnc Inc has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 60,471 shares.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9,213 shares to 170,520 shares, valued at $13.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 9,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Hubbell Inc.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge (BR) Misses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Is Broadridge Financial (BR) Up 10.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Samir Pandiri Joins Broadridge as President of Broadridge International – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 03, 2019.