As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stock Rose, Mcrae Capital Management Raised Position; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Position in Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Boosted as Shares Rose

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 61,688 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $126.71. About 1.03 million shares traded or 64.74% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 29/05/2018 – VectolQ Acquisition Corp. Closes Full Over-Allotment Option with Respect to Initial Public Offering; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.62 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 7.62M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 884,100 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Pictet North America stated it has 18,968 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System holds 38,170 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks owns 24,249 shares. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 150,964 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wellington Shields Com Limited Com owns 21,923 shares. Moreover, Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.12% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bartlett And Co Ltd Liability Company invested in 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 3.27 million shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.07% stake. Pointstate Capital Lp owns 29,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. New York-based Spark Mngmt Llc has invested 0.12% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 11.87 million shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 8.28M shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% stake.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.