As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Value Rose, Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.23 Million; As Cognex (CGNX) Share Value Declined, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Cut Holding

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Cognex (CGNX) by 59.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 7,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 4,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $239,000, down from 12,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cognex for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 605,663 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 51.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 17,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 16,446 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.10 million, down from 33,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $121.63. About 676,396 shares traded or 14.90% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cognex Muddling Through Some Temporary Macro Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Cognex Corp (CGNX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cognex Soared 17.4% in February – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww holds 0% or 5,515 shares in its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 557,500 shares. Kbc Group Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 23,602 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated has 15,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Country Trust Bancorporation invested 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 143,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Natixis invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 53,663 shares. 62,053 were reported by Millennium Lc. De Burlo Gru holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 18,200 shares. Whittier Trust Co invested in 280 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Fincl Associate Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96 billion and $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) by 21,302 shares to 260,499 shares, valued at $11.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Schwb Fdt (FNDF) by 205,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow (NYSE:NOW).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84 million for 56.29 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadridge Financial Solutions declares $0.54 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BlueRush Announces Sale of Software Assets to Broadridge for C$2.3 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 57 are held by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Jane Street Gru Lc has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt reported 0.18% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fjarde Ap reported 41,517 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% or 64,158 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Tru Ser Lta stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Adage Capital Prns Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 272,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Com holds 20,032 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Asset Management Inc owns 0.13% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 9,543 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc reported 15,536 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legacy Capital Prns has 1.13% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 19,869 shares. Comm National Bank has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Welch And Forbes Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 6,818 shares.