As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Value Rose, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $886,006; Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Shareholder Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,966 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 42,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 373,681 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 10.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 438,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.80M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01 million, down from 4.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.06. About 812,703 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 8.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-15; 18/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Sends Letter to Brookdale Senior Living’s Bd of Directors and Hldrs; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Brookdale Senior Living Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKD); 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA, EXCLUDING TRANSACTION AND ORGANIZATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OF $545 MLN TO $575 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Same Community Rev Per Occupied Unit Sequentially Increased 2.5%; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 04/04/2018 – Former Brookdale CEO Bill Sheriff to Rejoin Company as Consultant; 26/03/2018 – Brookdale Short-Interest Ratio Rises 157% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,132 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 140,093 shares. Systematic Mngmt LP has 188,570 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Dorsey And Whitney Lc invested in 18,421 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0% or 845,833 shares. Rutabaga Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company Ma holds 1.80 million shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Technologies has invested 0.02% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 11,136 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 277,275 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 10,100 shares. North Run Capital Lp reported 6.61% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 227,126 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0% or 123,998 shares.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 196,710 shares to 389,810 shares, valued at $29.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.27 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.26 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Brookdale Senior Living Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% negative EPS growth.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. $33,809 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by Warren Denise Wilder. BAIER LUCINDA M also bought $52,769 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares. 10,000 shares were bought by SEWARD JAMES R, worth $71,386 on Tuesday, February 19. BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought 20,000 shares worth $138,990. WIELANSKY LEE S bought $36,950 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. 733 Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares with value of $4,995 were bought by Johnson-Mills Rita.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 7.53% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.86 per share. BR’s profit will be $199.91M for 19.06 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.18% EPS growth.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 71,800 shares to 82,586 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 46,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 459,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).