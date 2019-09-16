As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Share Price Rose, Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Position; Lathrop Investment Management Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Increased as Shares Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 98.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 45,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 571 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72,000, down from 45,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.68. About 162,018 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought 8,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 177,783 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.07 million, up from 168,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61B market cap company. The stock increased 5.77% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.49. About 16.33 million shares traded or 54.76% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 151,694 shares to 381,382 shares, valued at $13.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $83.43M for 42.70 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp, which manages about $440.08 million and $352.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,245 shares to 280,756 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings.

