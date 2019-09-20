As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Market Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $15.20 Million; Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Its Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) as Market Value Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.67. About 491,518 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 23.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 119,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 389,883 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.78 million, down from 509,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.92. About 504,323 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

