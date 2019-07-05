As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Market Valuation Rose, Anchor Capital Advisors Raised Its Stake by $532,201; Nikko Asset Management Americas Increases Holding in Eog Resources (EOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 7.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 4,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 60,280 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 56,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 5.10 million shares traded or 41.54% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 5,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 349,967 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.29M, up from 344,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 441,443 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82 billion and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 8,645 shares to 92,726 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd (NYSE:AU) by 47,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,799 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis R M holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,142 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 101,101 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 550 shares. Cap Fund Mgmt accumulated 3,762 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 23,231 shares. Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 35,742 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 68,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Mngmt Corp has 0.14% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 24,556 shares. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Assoc has 2.08% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 144,144 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 1,234 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 119,457 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability owns 14,299 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Dowling & Yahnke Limited Company has 0.2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 22,253 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division stated it has 81,595 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $235,851 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Ma has 2,533 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 118,003 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 5,058 were reported by Kentucky Retirement. Credit Suisse Ag owns 233,656 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oppenheimer And holds 2,805 shares. Weiss Multi owns 175,500 shares. Alps Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 8,405 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.11% or 3,000 shares. 100 are held by Washington Trust Savings Bank. 21,900 were reported by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 49,090 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt has 12,686 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 233 were reported by Optimum Investment Advsrs.