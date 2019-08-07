As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Valuation Rose, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Has Upped by $11.86 Million Its Holding; Perritt Capital Management Stake in Zix Com (ZIXI) Has Cut by $2.32 Million

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 586.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 115,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 134,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 19,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 807,654 shares traded or 6.00% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (ZIXI) by 79.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 387,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 487,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zix Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 1.16 million shares traded or 31.14% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 22/05/2018 – Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) by 664,850 shares to 306,913 shares, valued at $28.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,558 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 739,231 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Llc stated it has 457 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 10,038 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland). Royal London Asset Management Ltd reported 49,090 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 356,955 shares. Bath Savings holds 2% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) or 91,598 shares. 32,335 were reported by Westwood Hldgs Grp. 22,000 were accumulated by Highbridge Management Lc. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 56,304 shares. Synovus invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 4,902 shares stake. Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Iberiabank reported 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Pggm Invs accumulated 31,095 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Menta Cap Limited Liability has 0.08% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 102,886 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 190,489 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Citadel Advsr Limited Company holds 0% or 137,820 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur, a New York-based fund reported 13,319 shares. 64,989 are owned by Parametric Associate Ltd Com. Archon Management Ltd Liability invested in 1.05% or 557,991 shares. First Trust Advsr LP reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.67M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 25,382 shares. Dupont Management Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 95,543 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Com has 48,776 shares.