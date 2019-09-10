As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Valuation Rose, Avalon Advisors Decreased Stake; Voya Investment Management Holds Position in Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 66,396 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 657,263 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 590,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $14.38. About 245,098 shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 31,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 2,220 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $230,000, down from 33,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $127.31. About 7,087 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Analysts await Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 7.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.79 per share. BR’s profit will be $82.88 million for 43.60 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.56% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Iboxx Inv Cp Etf (LQD) by 9,770 shares to 96,179 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 32,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity.

