As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Increased Position; Spirit Airls (SAVE) Shareholder Columbus Circle Investors Has Upped Stake

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 586.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 115,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 134,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97M, up from 19,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $129.44. About 438,542 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ISRAELI FINTECH STARTUP ACTIVEPATH; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (SAVE) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 48,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The hedge fund held 668,385 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.33M, up from 620,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Spirit Airls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 793,098 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS AGGREGATE GROSS PURCHASE PRICE FOR FOURTEEN AIRCRAFT IS $285 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $1,003 MLN; 06/03/2018 SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CONFIDENT CO CAN ACHIEVE FLATTISH CASM EX-FUEL IN 2019 – PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES MULLS ADDING SMALLER JETS TO ALL-AIRBUS FLEET; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – lt’s Go Season! Spirit Airlines Gives Away Free Flights to Celebrate More than a Dozen New Routes for Sizzling Summer Travel; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Spirit Air

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Group Inc Llp reported 3.06M shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia stated it has 7,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 148,506 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust reported 330 shares. 9,502 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. Creative Planning holds 137,369 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Somerset has 0.01% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Renaissance Llc has 761,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 32,499 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,377 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 29,991 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.67M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Rockshelter Capital Management Ltd Company invested 5.25% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $211,885 activity. Gardner H. McIntyre had bought 2,500 shares worth $104,800 on Wednesday, July 31. Christie Edward M III had bought 2,375 shares worth $99,584 on Tuesday, July 30.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 82,859 shares to 316,061 shares, valued at $60.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 15,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,003 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 21,723 shares to 18,938 shares, valued at $700,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 4,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,470 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).