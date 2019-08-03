As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stock Price Rose, Colony Group Cut Stake; Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosted Its Stake by $12.50 Million as Stock Declined

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 13,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 65,715 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81 million, down from 79,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 745,915 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 90.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.40 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.06. About 415,016 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 29/03/2018 – BMS-986231 (Bristol-Myers Squibb/Ligand) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 16/04/2018 – Melinta Therapeutics to Present Detailed Results from Vabomere TANGO Il Trial as well as New In Vitro and In Vivo Findings from Baxdela and Pyrrolocytosine Candidate at ECCMID 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT AIMS FOR 5-10 PRODUCT CANDIDATES INTO CLINIC BY 2020 ACROSS RNAI, MRNA, GENE EDITING MODALITIES USING CO’S LNP, LIGAND CONJUGATE PLATFORMS; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC – WITH 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $184 MLN, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WOULD BE ABOUT $4.85; 03/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39B and $2.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 5,703 shares to 88,319 shares, valued at $15.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Barclays 1 (SHY) by 14,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (NYSE:EPD).

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 100,000 shares to 1.30M shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $1.44 million activity. HIGGINS JOHN L bought $176,583 worth of stock.

