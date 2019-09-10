As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wendell David Associates Upped Its Holding; As Cypress Semicon (CY) Stock Rose, Lazard Asset Management Increased Its Position by $2.07 Million

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cypress Semicon (CY) by 35.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 148,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The institutional investor held 569,975 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.50M, up from 421,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semicon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.22. About 2.63 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 14/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Cypress Semi; 05/03/2018 – Cypress to Address Two Investor Conferences in March; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Rev $605M-$630M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress to Address Multiple Investor Conferences Through June; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Wendell David Associates Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc bought 10,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 75,494 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 64,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $125. About 505,256 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP owns 3,091 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highlander Management holds 500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Management Limited Liability Corp has 1.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp invested in 0.09% or 560,932 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bath Savings Communications has 91,598 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Westpac Bk Corp invested in 0% or 68,668 shares. 2,480 were reported by Northstar Grp Inc. Copeland Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.7% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.95% or 349,347 shares in its portfolio. Com Commercial Bank invested in 16,275 shares. Ghp Investment owns 21,956 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Fruth Investment Management has 27,650 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Sei reported 160,686 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cntl & East Eur (CEE) by 24,742 shares to 986,731 shares, valued at $23.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 25,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 557,844 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

