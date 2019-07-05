As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Share Price Rose, Holder Griffin Asset Management Raised Its Holding; Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Stock Value Declined While Blb&B Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 80.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 12,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,320 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, up from 15,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.45. About 514,953 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.76. About 386,080 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 20.83% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Mueller Water Products; Stable Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mueller Water Products Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MWA); 08/05/2018 – Mueller Water Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 16/03/2018 – Mueller Water May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.68M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Announces A Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MONDAY DEADLINE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) CEO Scott Hall on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Deadline Reminder: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Mueller Water Products, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,570 shares to 135,378 shares, valued at $18.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 4,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust owns 287,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 0.4% or 1.34 million shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 47,170 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 22,822 shares. 26,842 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc. Robecosam Ag invested in 0.16% or 392,000 shares. Fmr Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 526 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Rodgers Brothers has 33,600 shares. Ser Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 24,820 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv reported 1.52% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Vanguard Gp Inc accumulated 14.15 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company reported 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 293,386 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler holds 45 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. King Luther Cap Mngmt, a Texas-based fund reported 122,039 shares. Captrust reported 937 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bath Savings Trust holds 91,598 shares or 2% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Allied Advisory Ser reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 3,283 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bahl Gaynor Inc owns 0.92% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 967,917 shares. Hilltop Holdings Inc holds 0.24% or 10,997 shares.