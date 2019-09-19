As Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Market Value Rose, Bath Savings Trust Co Has Increased Holding; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Value Rose While Water Island Capital Has Cut Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 4,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 12,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, down from 16,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.77. About 258,704 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Will Host MidAtlantic Rubber and Plastics Group’s Spring Technical Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 2,848 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 94,446 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.06 million, up from 91,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $126.53. About 127,680 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 70,090 shares. 401 are owned by Van Eck Associate. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.1% or 51,826 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 37,139 shares. Westover Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 8,387 shares. Nomura Inc owns 5,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. American Interest Group holds 82,828 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru owns 10,178 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California, a California-based fund reported 10,200 shares. Maple Capital reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Canandaigua Savings Bank And Co has 2,662 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Td Asset has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Fruth Inv Management has 2.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 23,980 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service holds 2,127 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Greenleaf reported 2,541 shares stake.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp by 113,287 shares to 444,268 shares, valued at $16.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 92,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,010 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.43 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3,223 shares to 52,536 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,681 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold BR shares while 196 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 96.51 million shares or 3.78% more from 92.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,085 were accumulated by Coldstream Cap Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited Com has 751,290 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Old Bank & Trust In, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,936 shares. Howland Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 5,500 shares. Moreover, Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability has 2.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 21,697 shares. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cwm Llc stated it has 1,036 shares. 3,141 were reported by Veritable Lp. Federated Pa invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Invsts Ltd holds 0% or 2,603 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 897,893 shares. Citigroup invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Huntington Bancshares reported 4,669 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.