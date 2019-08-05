As Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Share Value Rose, Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Lifted by $2.73 Million Its Stake; Srb Lowered Its Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position by $665,000; Stock Price Rose

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05M, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $150.93. About 212,438 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 218,940 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00 million and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,236 shares to 87,785 shares, valued at $17.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,768 shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Financial Advisors Poised to Allocate Assets to Active Nontransparent ETFs, Broadridge Survey Reveals – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BR) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Broadridge Financial Poised For Revenue Recovery, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc accumulated 3,225 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Los Angeles & Equity has invested 0.09% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.06% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com reported 1,550 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 35,008 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advsr Lc has invested 0.11% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 546,537 are owned by Fiera. Ifrah Financial holds 2,084 shares. The New Hampshire-based Wendell David Associate has invested 1.22% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department stated it has 124 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.24% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company accumulated 319,125 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,317 shares stake. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.32% or 174,035 shares in its portfolio.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting VRSK Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Verisk Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk to Announce Fiscal Second-Quarter 2019 Results on July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Unveils InsurTech Solution A-PLUS Commercial – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.