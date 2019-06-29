As Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Market Value Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Lifted Its Holding; As Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Share Value Rose, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department Has Decreased Position

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.68. About 1.26M shares traded or 39.81% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department sold 4,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 430,955 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47 million, down from 435,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.75. About 4.39M shares traded or 137.78% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 16.78% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Michigan DARD: Public Meeting Notice: Big Marsh Intercounty Drain Board Meeting – March 29, 2018 (including transmittal letter; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 03/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 21/05/2018 – MMC SAYS PLANNED SALE OF MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING TERMINATED; 16/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 5,075 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 82,390 shares. Sei Invests Co holds 0.1% or 306,073 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Artisan Partners Lp has invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Fayez Sarofim Communication accumulated 12,750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 112,527 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Nbw Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.2% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lourd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,749 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Regentatlantic Ltd Company accumulated 14,947 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsr invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Sound Shore Management Inc Ct invested in 1.49M shares or 2.69% of the stock. Assetmark Incorporated, California-based fund reported 373,680 shares. The North Carolina-based First Personal has invested 0.03% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 540,900 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Wells Fargo taps JPMorgan Chaseâ€™s ranks for one of its most important jobs – San Francisco Business Times” on January 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Pete Maxwell to Mercer Digital Sales Leader, US & Canada – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Beth Johnson Named US Family Offices’ Segment Leader for Mercer’s Wealth Business – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Benefitfocus Secondary Offering Will Eliminate 2 of Its Top Holders – 24/7 Wall St.” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Enters Agreement with Morneau Shepell to Acquire Its Stand-Alone US Large Market Health and Defined Benefit Administration Business – Business Wire” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMC’s profit will be $583.32 million for 21.68 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.34% negative EPS growth.

State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, which manages about $20.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chem Corp (NYSE:WLK) by 30,000 shares to 87,102 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 147,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $9.10 million activity. $8.09 million worth of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) shares were sold by Gilbert E Scott.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Excited About Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Participation in Investor Communications Japan’s (ICJ) Proxy Platform Surpasses 1,000 Listed Companies Ahead of Proxy Season – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Age of AI and Wall Street – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Advisors Scaling Businesses Through Increased Model Portfolio Use, According to Broadridge Survey – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hilltop accumulated 10,997 shares. Ifrah Fincl Serv has invested 0.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 40,000 shares. Tributary Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 16,400 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Endurance Wealth has 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc has 437 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri holds 0.33% or 28,807 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens State Bank Tru Communications, North Carolina-based fund reported 14,805 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,432 shares.