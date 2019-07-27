As Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Position; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.78 Million

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 48.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 9,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, up from 19,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 hospitals and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 28/03/2018 – Tech Times: Apple Makes Once-Exclusive iMac Pro Accessories Available For All Users; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 11/04/2018 – HP First-quarter PC Shipments, Market Share Rises While Apple’s Declines — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 11/05/2018 – Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple’s VoiceOver Screen Reader; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils New Cheaper Ipad With Pencil Support For The Classroom — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15M, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 7,144 shares to 19,910 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 31,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 515,021 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,778 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.