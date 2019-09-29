As Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Share Price Rose, Cbre Clarion Securities Trimmed Its Holding; Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $1.12 Million as Stock Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Brixmor Property Group (BRX) by 36.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 4.86M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.81M, down from 7.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Brixmor Property Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.22. About 2.50M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 26/03/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Brixmor Property, Cuts Goodyear; 13/03/2018 Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Rev $317.2M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q FFO 51c/Shr

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 879,701 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.32 million, down from 893,916 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 4.64 million shares traded or 64.14% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Written $3.2B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold BRX shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 278.00 million shares or 3.33% less from 287.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Centurylink Inv has 0.49% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 70,469 shares. Mackay Shields Limited accumulated 59,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 3.24M shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited has 0.04% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). 862,948 are owned by Macquarie Group Incorporated. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 847,018 shares. Cornerstone Inc reported 143 shares stake. Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Destination Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 2,496 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 223 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Lc stated it has 287,236 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0.02% or 4.49 million shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset has 1.31% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) for 6.31 million shares. Blackrock holds 0.03% or 34.63 million shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 48,799 shares.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $4.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) by 123,348 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $77.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 39,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Properties Of America (NYSE:RPAI).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.

Analysts await Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) to report earnings on October, 28 after the close. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 11.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.42 per share. BRX’s profit will be $139.98M for 10.76 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Brixmor Property Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,689 are held by Cortland Assoc Incorporated Mo. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.28% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). C Worldwide Grp Inc A S owns 22,898 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bb&T has 0.05% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 38,821 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Pension holds 724,159 shares. New York-based Central has invested 1.95% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Contravisory Mngmt Inc invested 2.87% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bristol John W And Co Incorporated Ny reported 1.40 million shares. Cookson Peirce & Com Inc owns 134,825 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Parkside National Bank And Trust invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Grp holds 47.28M shares. Amp Investors accumulated 351,346 shares. Tudor Et Al holds 43,064 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.