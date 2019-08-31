As Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Shares Rose, Holder Global Endowment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $435,600; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Parthenon Lowered Its Stake

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 32.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The institutional investor held 50,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 74,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 2.07 million shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500.

Parthenon Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc sold 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 373,197 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.02 million, down from 381,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 21.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 30/03/2018 – Microsoft reshuffles Windows engineering team as part of push into cloud computing; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associate Ltd Co reported 1.94% stake. Conning Inc stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 452,324 are held by Colony Ltd Liability. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Everett Harris Ca reported 4.94% stake. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability accumulated 6,909 shares. Beacon Financial reported 32,074 shares. Findlay Park Prns Llp accumulated 5.08 million shares. Waddell And Reed Incorporated reported 4.61% stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.16M shares. One Capital Ltd Co reported 51,485 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 2.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 978,034 shares. Kj Harrison Partners stated it has 1.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Fincl Bank Trust Co Of Newtown holds 2.24% or 69,087 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $138,750 activity.