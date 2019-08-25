As Brixmor Ppty Group (BRX) Market Value Rose, Centerbridge Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding; Hawk Ridge Management Stake in Celestica (CLS) Has Trimmed by $5.49 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (CLS) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 686,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.12% . The institutional investor held 910,242 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Celestica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $844.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 223,598 shares traded. Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) has declined 40.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CLS News: 27/04/2018 – Celestica: Deepak Chopra Appointed to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Celestica 1Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.5% Position in Celestica; 26/03/2018 – Celestica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Celestica Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Celestica Completes Acquisition Of Atrenne Integrated Solutions; 09/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Esperion Therapeutics, Celestica, Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Royal B

Centerbridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (BRX) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp sold 571,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% . The hedge fund held 998,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.34M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 2.21M shares traded. Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) has risen 9.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BRX News: 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in Brixmor Property; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 51C, EST. 51C; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR PROPERTY 1Q REV. $317.2M, EST. $315.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brixmor Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRX); 13/03/2018 – Brixmor Property Group’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer interviewed by Advisor Access; 30/04/2018 – Brixmor Property Group 1Q Net $61M; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Brixmor at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – BRIXMOR AFFIRMING PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED NAREIT FFO/SHR FOR 2018

More notable recent Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Celestica Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MRI Interventions Reports 58% Increase in 2019 Second Quarter Revenue – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Celestica Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Toronto Stock Exchange:CLS – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Donald Smith Drills Into Miners, Oil in 2nd Quarter – GuruFocus.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Celestica: Down But Not Out – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Milacron Hldgs Corp by 45,500 shares to 919,086 shares, valued at $10.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Analysts await Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.11 EPS, down 283.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Celestica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $138,750 activity.

More notable recent Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jump On The Brixmor Growth Train While Tickets Are Still Cheap – Seeking Alpha” on April 06, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Some landlords want a Sears liquidation, irking chairman and his hedge fund – New York Business Journal” published on November 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tricky Aspects Of REIT Valuation Are Causing The Market To Undervalue Brixmor – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Brixmor Property Group Set to Join S&P MidCap 400 – PRNewswire” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Kimco Or Brixmor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BRX shares while 73 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 287.58 million shares or 4.18% more from 276.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Com Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 0% or 23,359 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 146,617 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.14 million shares. Zeke Cap Lc stated it has 84,950 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.04% stake. Systematic LP accumulated 0.05% or 78,325 shares. Lasalle Investment Mgmt Secs Llc holds 0% or 4,581 shares. First Manhattan Communications accumulated 0.22% or 2.06M shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Wells Fargo Mn owns 816,397 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 3.82 million shares. Moreover, Parkside Finance Fincl Bank Trust has 0% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX). Moreover, Driehaus Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX).