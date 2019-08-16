As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Valuation Declined, Holder Smith Moore & Company Cut by $313,650 Its Holding; As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Valuation Rose, Hourglass Capital Trimmed Its Holding

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 9.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 4,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,927 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 46,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $124.97. About 280,955 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Smith Moore & Company decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 16,940 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $707,000, down from 24,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 460,377 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Soligenix and IRadimed among healthcare gainers; HCA Healthcare and Ligand Pharmaceuticals among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “HCA Healthcare Names Jeff Cohen Senior Vice President, Government Relations; Vic Campbell to Retire After 47 Years of Service – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Slipped Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92M and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Inc by 16,803 shares to 341,050 shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 47,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brant Point Mgmt Ltd has 41,837 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 2,845 shares. Three Peaks Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,466 shares stake. The Texas-based Moody Bankshares Division has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Franklin Resources Inc accumulated 178,805 shares. 111 were accumulated by Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated owns 2,050 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 73,938 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Co. Comerica Retail Bank owns 52,924 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt invested 0.08% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Millennium Limited Com holds 10,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Lp has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 0.06% or 46,284 shares in its portfolio. Partner Investment Mngmt LP reported 5,736 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Sei Invests reported 67,157 shares.

More notable recent British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “British American Tobacco: Why Not Just Buy Stock? – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Tobacco Stocks Are Trading Down Wednesday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “British American Tobacco: Have An ‘Asset’ Mindset – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Vs. British American: One Clear Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big YTD returns for Big Tobacco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.