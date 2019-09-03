As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Valuation Declined, Causeway Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $466,662; Coca (KO) Valuation Rose While Rbo & Co Upped Stake

Rbo & Co Llc increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc bought 33,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 284,156 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32 million, up from 250,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.63B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. It is down 13.84% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 08/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BEVERAGES FLA. GETS $325M SR UNSEC REVOLVING CDT LINE; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS COMPANY IS ‘ADAPTING’ TO NEW SUGAR TAXES IN U.K., SOUTH AFRICA; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola sales fizz after reboot of diet brand; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – FINAL NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WILL COMPLETE REFRANCHISING OF COMPANY-OWNED BOTTLING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AMERICA; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 11,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 948,264 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.56 million, up from 936,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 627,509 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc owns 1,918 shares. State Bank Of The West invested in 0.36% or 64,935 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.22% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Lc has 65,495 shares. Fayez Sarofim has invested 5.37% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc owns 32,101 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. New York-based Samlyn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.9% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Birmingham Cap Management Al owns 101,008 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt owns 147,331 shares. Ipswich Investment Management has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Regent Investment Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rwwm owns 1.06M shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt accumulated 120,941 shares or 0.86% of the stock. 50,530 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset. Bb&T holds 0.74% or 882,336 shares.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00M and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 65,714 shares to 213,498 shares, valued at $10.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

