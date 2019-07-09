As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Value Rose, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Lifted Holding; Camelot Portfolios Stake in Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Has Lifted by $1.55 Million

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 916,740 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 1.14M shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 27/03/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS SAYS TO CONSIDER ISSUANCE OF UNSECURED NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 11/04/2018 – TATA COMMUNICATIONS LTD TATA.NS SAYS CO AND PRIMESTREAM PARTNER TO DELIVER ENTERPRISE-GRADE MEDIA ASSET MANAGEMENT IN THE CLOUD; 23/05/2018 – Jaguar Land Rover’s Europe Sales Drop Damps Tata Motors Profit; 08/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Sons set to discuss M&A plans of group companies – ET; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Teleservices says it has not made any offer to sell its stake in ATC – Economic Times; 29/03/2018 – THYSSENKRUPP TKAG.DE SUPERVISORY BOARD VICE CHAIRMAN SAYS IF DEAL BETWEEN TATA STEEL TISC.NS AND DUTCH UNIT REMAINS IN PLACE GERMAN STEEL WORKERS WILL DEMAND SAME TERMS; 12/04/2018 – Thyssenkrupp Expects Decision on Tata Steel Venture by End-June; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL’S CHATTERJEE: ALL FINANCING TIED UP FOR BHUSHAN BUY; 19/04/2018 – TATA CONSULTANCY 4Q NET INCOME 71.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – TATA STEEL NON-EXECUTIVE DINESH MEHROTRA TO RESIGN

More important recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jaguar Land Rover accelerates EV plans in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26 million and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22,472 shares to 6,607 shares, valued at $341,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 19,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,065 shares, and cut its stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd &I (RNP).

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.