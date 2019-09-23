As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Value Declined, Holder Drw Securities Has Decreased Holding by $1.48 Million; Marchex (MCHX) Shareholder Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Value Declined

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 43,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 196,802 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, down from 240,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $35.73. About 680,658 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc (MCHX) by 30.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 366,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The hedge fund held 820,014 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 6,913 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since June 11, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.39 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $68.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dasan Zhone Solutions Inc by 36,085 shares to 375,285 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 22 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 11.05% more from 20.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 3,009 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Amp Cap Ltd owns 13,848 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Bridgeway Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 308,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Jane Street Limited Com has 57,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 201,091 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.17% or 901,139 shares. Manatuck Hill Partners Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.5% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.01% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Moreover, Heartland Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) for 900,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 1,647 shares. Eam Ltd Liability Company holds 306,826 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio.

