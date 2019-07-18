As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shares Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $619,932; Dollar Gen New (DG) Shareholder Scotia Capital Increased Holding

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 318.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 27,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30M, up from 8,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $142.4. About 986,152 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories at May 4 Were $3.59B; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar General’s New Notes Baa2; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 4.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,876 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,497 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 239,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.51B market cap company. The stock increased 6.30% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.74. About 1.69M shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,375 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 24,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,624 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

