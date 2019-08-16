As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shares Declined, Epoch Investment Partners Cut Holding by $2.28 Million; Koppers Holdings (KOP) Holder Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Stake by $1.27 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70 million, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.47M market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $28.21. About 21,709 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Annualized Run Rate of 40c-50c in 2019; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 55,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.93 million, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 865,308 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – QTRLY NET PROFIT 95.9 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,981 shares to 48,029 shares, valued at $83.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 16,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 46,500 shares to 573,643 shares, valued at $25.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,684 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

