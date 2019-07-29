As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Market Value Rose, Kistler-Tiffany Companies Has Boosted Stake by $323,613; Q Global Advisors Has Lowered Its M/I Homes (MHO) Stake by $1.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (MHO) by 31.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 74,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 166,287 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.43 million, down from 241,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in M/I Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.60M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 212,491 shares traded or 3.03% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 0.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MHO News: 25/04/2018 – M/I Homes 1Q New Contracts Increased 20%

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 1082.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 7,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,622 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, up from 729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 2.05 million shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO – MAINLY DUE TO VOLUME SHIPMENT PHASING, PRICING IN SOME MARKETS, INCLUDING GCC AND RUSSIA, PROFIT GROWTH EXPECTED TO BE SKEWED TO H2; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MHO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 25.90 million shares or 2.65% less from 26.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 33,344 shares. Prudential Fin invested 0.01% in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 83,777 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 243,289 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt accumulated 218,445 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 65,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab reported 295,317 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 25,028 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp owns 31,177 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 333,847 shares or 0% of the stock. 219,571 were reported by Invesco Ltd. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Lc holds 105,463 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 19,285 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 177 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.67 million for 8.38 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $293,341 activity.