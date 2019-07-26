As British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) Share Value Rose, Holder Nomura Holdings Has Upped Holding; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Raised Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Position by $78.40 Million

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in British American Tobacco Plc (BTI) by 101.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 10,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,757 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, up from 10,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in British American Tobacco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 1.58M shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 27.12% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.67. About 992,223 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q ADJ EBITDA $319.6M, EST. $327.1M; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,067 were reported by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3,370 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) or 1.17 million shares. American reported 5,297 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated reported 200 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co owns 18,710 shares. Harber Asset Llc reported 308,205 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has 1.2% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3.02 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 58,834 shares in its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 13,070 shares. Grs Advisors Ltd Liability owns 288,631 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Lc stated it has 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 885,209 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 27,332 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,144 shares to 59,495 shares, valued at $16.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 53,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).